Memphis man memorializes fallen officers on motorcycle

One Memphis man is using his motorcycle to pay tribute to fallen police officers.

Steven Cheeseman’s motorcycle is decorated with stickers that name fallen officers, their identification number, and their rank.

On Sunday, Cheeseman posted photos of his motorcycle to Facebook.

“What inspired me to do this – I would say it's more of a dedication to all the officers everywhere in America that risk their lives every day,” Cheeseman said. “I just don't think there is much respect for police officers and that's where the problem lies. Everyone wants to ridicule police officers but then at the end of the day they say oh no I wouldn't want to be one.”

Cheeseman said another reason he decided to memorialize the fallen officers is because he is friends with several officers at MPD and the sheriff’s department.

He adds he knew fallen officer Sean Bolton, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in August 2015, calling him “a great guy.”

Memphis Police Department shared his post on Monday, praising him for his support.

“I get very good reviews from people when they see it,” Cheeseman said. “They say ‘I love your bike.’ I work with a guy and his daughter actual designed and made the decals for me. She did a great job on them.”

Since his motorcycle also has blue neon lighting, he said he’ll try to participate in the Sea of Blue Tribute Ride if another MPD officer is killed in the line of duty.

“At the end of the day it makes me feel good that I designed it like I did, makes me feel proud when I drive and seeing MPD giving me thumbs up on it, gives me a sense of pride,” Cheeseman said.

