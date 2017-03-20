Memphis man memorializes fallen officers on motorcycle

Police in Holly Springs are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in the area of West College Avenue near McKinney Street.More >>
A former St. Jude patient got the opportunity of a lifetime Friday night. Kate Foster, 18, had the honor of announcing the Chicago Bears' second round pick at the NFL Draft.More >>
Family and friends are remembering a Florida teen killed after he was struck by an ex-Mid-South police officer, who investigators say was driving under the influence.More >>
We're sending a high 5 to dozens of African-American women who were honored Saturday morning by the New Tri-State Defender for their achievements and leadership in the Memphis community.More >>
A Memphis teenager is set to release a book that hopes to inspire other youth.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.More >>
She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
Police set up a trap with cameras in a cemetery that caught a woman seen taking fresh flowers and other items, and loading them in to a van. Police have a suspect.More >>
