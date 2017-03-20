Marine 'humbled' by generosity of Memphis after his uniforms were stolen

A U.S. Marine passing through Memphis on his way to Quantico became a theft victim while eating barbecue.

A U.S. Marine will now have good memories of Memphis and the Mid-South after he experienced first-hand the giving heart of the people in the Bluff City.

Officer Roy Hundley was headed to Quantico, Virginia, from San Diego, California, when he stopped for some Central Barbecue in Memphis last Wednesday.

When he stopped around 7 p.m. for food, his truck was broken into and his handgun, knife, laptop, radio, and thousands of dollars in personalized military uniforms were stolen.

After hearing what happened to the Marine, the Mid-South rallied to support him and help replace the items stolen.

His family set up a GoFundMe account for those who had called wanting to donate and help.

Over 70 people came to the aide of the Marine, giving more than the family needed.

With an original goal of $4,000, the family over $7,000 reached within two days.

Now, they said their goal is to pay the kindness forward and always remember those who helped.

"City of Memphis, you have humbled my family and I beyond words," Hundley's wife Amanda wrote. "We can't express our sincerest gratitude for the overwhelming generosity that you all have shown. We now know our burdens are not ours alone and that our nation and its people are united and so, so supportive. Saying thank you just doesn't seem to be enough. We are grateful for everyone who has shared our story and donated."

Hundley and his wife said the excess amount donated will be put to good use and will be donated to charities and to help with travel expenses for the family while Hundley is in Virginia.

"We cannot wait for our chance to pay it forward and assist others when we can," Amanda wrote.

As for Roy Hundley, he said his new uniforms will always be a reminder of those who came to his side and helped.

"I want to extend my gratitude to everyone who has come forward to support us. I am truly humbled by your generosity and cannot express the pride that I feel knowing that there are so many people out there that have my back," Roy wrote. "Wednesday night was truly a heartbreaking experience, especially when we found out that none of our insurance policies were going to cover the bulk of my losses (my uniforms and other military equipment). With that said, I will now be able to square myself up and get back into the fight without undue hardship on my family. Again, I want to thank all of you for your help. I assure you that the excess money collected will go to a good cause and will not be pilfered senselessly. I want to reaffirm my commitment to you and our great country. Every time that I put on my uniforms, I will think of you all and the great deeds that you've done."

