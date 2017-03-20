Woman rushed to hospital after Beltline shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Woman rushed to hospital after Beltline shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(SOURCE: WMC Action News 5) (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A woman was rushed to Regional Medical Center after she was shot in a home in the 500 block of Boston Street Monday night.

Memphis Police Department said the woman is in non-critical condition.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly