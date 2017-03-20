Missing tour bus recovered

A missing Blues City Tour van was recovered after being stolen.

A man said his van was stolen from the parking lot of Tops Bar-B-Q on Monday night after he went inside to get food.

The man said he parked in the parking lot of Tops, in the 1200 block of Union Avenue, just before 4 p.m. He said he left the keys inside the van and was only in the business for approximately five minutes.

The man said while he was in the business, his 2002 Ford Econoline van was stolen.

It was recovered around 9 p.m.

