Dual High 5: Memphis Fire Director, Southwind Elementary School student

Gina Sweat and Corey Irby at WYPL FM 89.3 & Cable TV 18, The Memphis Public Library

Southwind Elementary School Student Corey Irby sits at Memphis Fire Director Gina Sweat's desk to take care of business

Gina Sweat and Corey Irby with Memphis Fire and Life Safety Dog “Izzy”

We're giving a High 5 to a Southwind Elementary school student, as well as the Memphis Fire Director.

Corey Irby won a day with Fire Director Gina Sweat.

Sweat auctioned herself to raise funds for Christ Community Health Services.

The 10-year-old took her up on the chance to spend the day with Sweat on his spring break.

That happened to fall on Sweat's birthday, and she in turn spent her big day with Irby.

Irby also got the chance to meet the Memphis mayor.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.