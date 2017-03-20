Dual High 5: Memphis Fire Director, Southwind Elementary School - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Dual High 5: Memphis Fire Director, Southwind Elementary School student

We're giving a High 5 to a Southwind Elementary school student, as well as the Memphis Fire Director.

Corey Irby won a day with Fire Director Gina Sweat.

Sweat auctioned herself to raise funds for Christ Community Health Services.

The 10-year-old took her up on the chance to spend the day with Sweat on his spring break.

That happened to fall on Sweat's birthday, and she in turn spent her big day with Irby.

Irby also got the chance to meet the Memphis mayor.

