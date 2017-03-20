Storms are possible Tuesday

Memphis tied a record high temperature of 85 degrees on the first day of spring, and now a chance for the first round of spring storms is in the forecast.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a slight risk for severe weather over northeast Arkansas and much of West Tennessee for Tuesday.

A cold front will move south out of the middle Mississippi River Valley into the Mid-South Tuesday. Disturbances will ride along the front from northwest to southeast, bringing the threat for rain and thunderstorms to parts of the WMC Action News 5 coverage area.

The main time frame for storms will be from midday to early afternoon. Any storms that form will be capable of producing damaging wind and large hail. The threat for tornadoes is very low with this system.

As the front moves south, through the coverage area, a few showers may develop behind the front and linger into overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday, but this will most likely be light rain.

