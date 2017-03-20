Suspect drives truck through fence, breaks into Brewer Pools

Bartlett police are searching for the person responsible for breaking into Brewer Pools, in the 6600 block of Highway 70, on Sunday.

Police said the suspect drove through the fence and into the property using a maroon Ford F-150 with yellow doors.

Police said the vehicle was stolen that same day in Memphis, along with a black 14' single-axle trailer and a 2016 Polaris.

If you have any information on these crimes, you are asked to call Bartlett Police Department at 901-385-5529.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.