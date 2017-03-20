Practice times announced for NCAA Sweet 16 teams at FedExForum - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Practice times announced for NCAA Sweet 16 teams at FedExForum

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The Men's Sweet 16 is in Memphis this weekend at FedExForum.

You can see all the teams workout in Open Practice Sessions Thursday at the following times:

  • Noon: Butler Bulldogs
  • 1p.m.: UCLA
  • 2p.m.: North Carolina
  • 3p.m.: John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats.

Sweet 16 games begin Friday with Butler taking on North Carolina

Followed that will be Kentucky against UCLA.

