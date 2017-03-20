Practice times announced for NCAA Sweet 16 teams at FedExForum

The Men's Sweet 16 is in Memphis this weekend at FedExForum.

You can see all the teams workout in Open Practice Sessions Thursday at the following times:

Noon: Butler Bulldogs

1p.m.: UCLA

2p.m.: North Carolina

3p.m.: John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats.

Sweet 16 games begin Friday with Butler taking on North Carolina

Followed that will be Kentucky against UCLA.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.