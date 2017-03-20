Lady Vols fall short of Sweet 16 for first time in school history

For the first time in school history, Tennessee women's basketball fell short of the Sweet 16.

Tennessee hit the Road Monday Night in the second round of the big dance at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville.

With Diamond DeShields struggling with cold shooting, the Lady Vols got a big game from Jaime Nared. Nared tallied a double double with 28 points and 11 rebounds. She keeps the 5th seed Vols in it until late.

That's when the Cardinals' Mariya Moore takes over.

Moore hit a perfect 5-5 beyond the 3-point arc for 19 points

Tennessee falls in the second round for the first time in school history, final score 75-64.

The Lady Vols end their season with a 20-12 record.

