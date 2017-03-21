Downtown graffiti suspects in custody

Two men wanted for vandalism in Downtown Memphis have been arrested, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Warrants for vandalism were issued for the arrests of James Chet Turner and Joesph Campbell.

Earlier this month, several suspects were caught on camera spray painting a building downtown. It’s believed the same group was responsible for several incidents of graffiti in the downtown area, causing thousands of dollars in damages.

This is an ongoing investigation and MPD says one suspect is still at large.

