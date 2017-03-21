Man caught on camera looking to steal from vehicles

A man was caught on camera trying to steal from parked vehicles.

Police said an auto burglary was reported at around 2:30 Saturday morning on South Larchmont Drive, which is located several blocks from the intersection of Humes Street and Poplar Avenue.

The victim told police his unlocked vehicle had been rummaged through and several items were taken from inside.

Police said they are investigating several auto burglaries in the Humes Heights neighborhood and believe the man caught on camera is responsible.

The suspect has tattoos on both sides of his neck and hands.

If you have any information on these crimes, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

