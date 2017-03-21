Hawaiian cuisine coming to East Memphis

A new spot for Hawaiian cuisine is coming to Memphis.

‘Ono Poke is coming to the Shops of Chickasaw Gardens on Poplar Avenue in East Memphis.

‘Ono Poke describes itself as Hawaiian delicacy with a Japanese twist.

Diners can create their own poke bowl with daily fresh sushi with toppings like edamame, avocado, ginger, and more.

The restaurant is set to open in Spring 2017.

