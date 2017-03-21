Man wanted for questioning in September homicide

Memphis Police Department is seeking a man wanted for questioning in a 2016 homicide.

Police said Dejan Rakic was shot and killed outside of Eden Point Apartments in Parkway Village.

Andre Armendariz Delgado, known as “Dre,” was last seen leaving with Rakic moments before he was shot.

MPD is asking for the public’s help in locating Delgado so they can learn more about the homicide.

Delgado is described as 5’7 with short, straight black hair, and multiple tattoos including: A University of Memphis logo and a diamond with a 3 inside on the left side of his face, a Mexican eagle and the words “Time waits for no man,” on his chest, and full arm sleeves including “Fear God” on his left bicep, “Dia De Los Muertos Skull” on his left shoulder, and a bear with a money sign on his left arm.

Delgado is known to frequent the area of Knight Arnold Road and Getwell Road.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.