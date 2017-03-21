74-year-old dies after being shot Friday

A 74-year-old man died Monday after being shot Friday.

Police said Maurice Horton, 74,was shot on Hanwood Avenue in the Hollywood area.

Horton was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Horton was pronounced dead on Monday.

No one is in custody at this time, and investigators have not said why the Hodge was shot.

This is the 39th homicide of 2017 in Memphis.

[Editor's note: MPD initially identified the victim as 82-year-old Roosevelt Hodge.]

