FedEx announces flight connecting Memphis, Belgium

FedEx announced a new chain of flights connecting Memphis to Belgium.

The flights will begin in April 2017 and link TNT’s European air hub in Liege.

“This new flight by FedEx Express is a tangible example of the customer benefits that the acquisition of TNT will bring,” FedEx Express President and CEO David Cunningham said. “By combining our strengths, particularly the FedEx Express air network and TNT’s strong European road capabilities and liege hub, we will connect even more people and possibilities.”

The flight will connect TNT with deliveries across U.S. and Canada. This will lead to broader service coverage, faster transit times, and higher weight capabilities.

Other improvements include:

Consistent two-day transit times for express shipments from Europe to U.S. and Canada destinations, compared with two to four days previously

Three day transit times to U.S. and Canada destinations for express shipments from key locations in the Middle East, Africa, and India

Optional pre-noon delivery of express parcels

Four-five day transit times for deferred shipments

Higher weight limits for express and deferred shipments of parcels and freight.

More opportunities for customers in the U.S. Pacific Northwest market, including reduced cost and increased capacity, with a one day transit time reduction for Shanghai perishable goods

