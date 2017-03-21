Man nearly robbed at ATM, car window shot out

Dyersburg Police Department is looking for two people accused of robbing a man at an ATM and firing several shots at his vehicle.

Police said a man was using the ATM at Simmons Bank on Church Street downtown when two masked men came up from behind him and pointed guns at his head.

One of the suspects struck the man in the back of the head with the gun and demanded the victim’s money and jewelry.

The victim was able to escape in his car when the suspects fired several shots, shooting out the back window of his car.

The victim did not suffer any major injuries.

If you have any information on who may have committed this crime, call DPD at 288-7679 or Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS.

