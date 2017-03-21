Thieves steal shelf's worth of medicine from pharmacy

A pair of thieves got away with drugs after stealing from a pharmacy Monday morning.

Police in Marianna, Arkansas said the two suspects broke out the front glass door of Dean’s Pharmacy and cleared out a shelf of Promethazine plain syruom—five bottles worth.

The suspects then fled the building and got into a grey/silver Chevy Impala or Malibu parked in the back of the car wash beside the pharmacy.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Marianna Police Department at 870-295-2508.

