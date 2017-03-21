VP Pence cancels trip to Memphis

Vice President Mike Pence will not be coming to Memphis after all.

NBC reports Pence canceled his trip to Memphis and Little Rock.

The news of his cancellation comes as White House officials said they are moving toward voting on the American Health Care Act on Friday.

Memphis spokesman Kyle Veazey said Thursday that the city expected Pence to attend the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 games Friday.

Pence’s wife Karen graduated from Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Butler Bulldogs are set to take on North Carolina on Friday in Memphis.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.