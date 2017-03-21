Redbirds replace sign outside AutoZone park with new logo

Baseball season is in the air!

It’s the start of a new generation in Memphis. Monday, the Memphis Redbirds replaced their hanging logo at AutoZone Park and replaced it with their new logo.

The Redbirds unveiled a new logo in January, one that is a callback to the old ‘angry’ Cardinals logo of the 1980s, and another logo that pays homage to the neon lights of Beale Street.

Now, in the spot where the old ballplayer logo once hung, the angry bird now sits.

The Redbirds will kick off their season on March 30 with the “Battle of the Birds” in Memphis when they take on parent squad, the St. Louis Cardinals.

