Redbirds to add rooftop garden to AutoZone Park

A new rooftop garden will adorn AutoZone Park this season.

The Redbirds announced the unveiling of Miracle-Go Rooftop Garden, which will be built on the third floor landing of AutoZone Park, overlooking the plaza in front of the gates at Union Avenue and B.B. King Boulevard.

The Redbirds plan to use a portion of the food and herbs grown in the garden in food served at concession stands.

“As we continue to prioritize connectivity within the Memphis community, we are proud to build the first urban rooftop garden in all of Minor League Baseball,” Redbirds Principal Owner Peter Freund said. “And to have an opportunity to partner with Miracle-Gro on this project, one of the most innovative corporations in America, will ensure its long-term success and opens the door for an exciting evolution of how the garden can grow.”

The beds, at 1,200 square feet, will hold 80 cubic yards of soil.

The Redbirds plan to grow broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, lettuce, onions, peppers, spinach, tomatoes, basil, cilantro, dill, mint, oregano, and more in the garden.

There’s no word on when construction of the garden will be done.

