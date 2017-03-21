UT Martin lockdown lifted, 1 student in custody, 2 men still at large

The public safety officer at UT Martin confirmed that the university was put on lockdown after gun shots were reported on Mt. Pelia road near the University Center. That lockdown has since been lifted.

The university said public safety issued an all clear for the UT Martin main campus lockdown. According to the university, a family altercation ended in a shooting on Hannings Lane, near the university campus.

An unidentified UT Martin student is in custody.

Two males, who are not students, are still on the run and are reported to be traveling to Lauderdale or Madison County in a 2-door black Mazda. Any information on the suspects should be reported to police.



No injuries were reported.

