Consumer Alert: BBB warns of fake NCAA tourney tickets

Memphis is just days away from the college basketball universe coming to FedEx Forum as part of the NCAA's college basketball tournament.

Now, the Better Business Bureau is sending out a warning – beware of fake tickets!

One of the best groups for the regional basketball tournament is coming to Memphis this weekend and includes former Memphis Tigers head coach John Calipari, who’s now Kentucky coach along with basketball heavy weights UCLA, North Carolina and Butler.



"You want to make sure you are buying legitimate tickets,” said Nancy Crawford with the Better Business Bureau.



Crawford said fake basketball tickets are a big problem every year.



“A New York man wasn't so lucky last year, he bought $500 worth of tickets on Craigslist and found out as he was walking into the arena that they were no good, they were fake,” Crawford said.



A good rule of thumb is don't use Craigslist for tickets. Instead, contact the venue first.



"You might be better off calling the box office although they may not having any tickets left and you might have to buy from a reseller or a broker,” Crawford said.



If you must go through a third-party seller, make sure they are legitimate. One way is by checking with the Better Business Bureau. To contact the BBB of Mid-South Tennessee, visit their website at this link.

