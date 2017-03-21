Man indicted for vehicular homicide after initially making daughter take the blame

A woman was charged in a crash that left one motorcyclist dead and another injured.

A man is in jail a week after his daughter apparently claimed to be the driver in a deadly crash.

A Shelby County man was indicted by a Shelby County grand jury for vehicular homicide and evidence tampering on Tuesday.

Felix Blackwood, 59, of the 5900 block of Woodstock Cuba Road, was indicted additional charges that include aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving while a habitual motor vehicle offender.

Blackwood was involved in an accident on September 28, 2016 where Bruce Kingdom, 53, of Millington was killed and his wife, Cassie Kingdom, was critically injured.

The accident happened just before 8 p.m. in front of Blackwood's home.

An investigation showed that Blackwood left the driveway in a pickup truck pulling a trailer and pulled into the path of a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Blackwood had a revoked driver's license for multiple DUI convictions. He also didn't call 911 or give aid to the victims. Instead, he forced his daughter to say she was the driver of the truck.

Elixabeth Blackwood, 24, was arrested the following day on charges related to the crash, but further investigation indicated her father was the driver and charges against Elixabeth were dismissed.

