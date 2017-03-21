Man indicted, accused of luring Oxford High student

A man arrested for trying to lure a minor at Oxford High School for sexual purposes has been indicted.

Donald Barker is charged with enticement of a child and promoting prostitution.

Barker was arrested after investigators used the student's phone to set up a meeting at Oxford High School in September 2016.

Investigators said a child's mother contacted a school resource officer when she found inappropriate messages on her child's phone.

Oxford police officers said they obtained the phone and Barker continued to send messages to it, thinking he was messaging the student.

After officers texted Barker, pretending to be the victim, and agreed to meet with him, police said he went to the school.

Police said Barker moved to the Oxford area almost a year ago from California. At this point, they don't know why or what, if any, connection he has in Oxford. Police said he worked at a couple of restaurants, but it is unclear how he met the student.

