Church group cleans up parks for spring break

We are sending a high five to a group of students from Franklin, Tennessee who are spending their spring break giving back!

Every year, the group from Journey Church serves people during spring break.

This year, they decided to come to Memphis to help clean up two county parks. Church youth leader Robert Gonzalez said he used to live in Bartlett and wanted to help spruce up some of the parks near his old home town.

“We are helping people out, we are giving people options,” said student John Schmid. “We are going to come serve you, instead of you doing it on your own, we are going to serve you. We are doing it for you.”



The group also spent time at an apartment complex playing with kids and even helping them with their homework.

