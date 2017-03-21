A Better Mid-South: Protecting our firefighters

Editorial by Tracey Rogers, Vice President and General Manager of WMC Action News 5.

Memphis Firefighters risk their lives 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days a year to protect you, me, our property and our businesses.

Now, it may be time for us to look out for them.

A firefighter went out on a call Wednesday, March 15 and returned to find the wheels on his car, which was parked at Fire Station 29 on Elvis Presley Boulevard near Forest Hill Cemetery, had been stolen. The outrageous crime was done in a parking lot facing Elvis Presley Boulevard adjacent to the fire house.

Obviously, the city has not budgeted for fencing or surveillance cameras where our firefighters park. Perhaps it is time we citizens and leaders in the private sector unite to protect those who protect us.

We need to give our first responders a sense of security when they park at Memphis fire stations and come running when we call them.

A public-private partnership should examine the best way to secure every fire house parking lot, and then we need to create a fund to pay the tab.

Giving firefighters a sense of security that their property will be there when they come back from serving the needs of our community will make this a Better Mid-South.

