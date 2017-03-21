Unions, City Council agree on 11th hour compromise - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Unions, City Council agree on 11th hour compromise

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
City Council and Memphis unions made an 11th hour compromise on a heated controversy.

Both groups were struggling to come together over the impasse ordinance, a Memphis law that went into effect in 1978. Under the law, when the city and the unions come to an impasse in negotiations, both sides send proposals to a committee. That committee chooses one of the proposals and then sends it to City Council for a vote.

