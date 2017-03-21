Unions, City Council agree on 11th hour compromise

More than a dozen unions told Memphis City Council they don't want to see the Impasse Ordinance end.

Dozens of union members spent Saturday staked out in order to protect their rights. It’s all setting up for a potential showdown Tuesday at Memphis City Hall.

City Council and Memphis unions made an 11th hour compromise on a heated controversy.

Both groups were struggling to come together over the impasse ordinance, a Memphis law that went into effect in 1978. Under the law, when the city and the unions come to an impasse in negotiations, both sides send proposals to a committee. That committee chooses one of the proposals and then sends it to City Council for a vote.

