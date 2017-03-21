Community links hands in prayer around Juvenile Court

Community leaders, parents and community members wrapped the Juvenile Court off Adams Avenue in a prayer circle on Tuesday.

Organizers said it's important to lift up some of the Mid-South's youngest offenders.

“It’s sacred cause our children are here,” said one attendee.

About 50 people joined hand in hand for a chain of prayer as part of the second annual Prayers for Faith and Healing.

Organizers said the event is part of March's Juvenile Justice Month and reaching even one person means the event was a success.

“We must restore our youth and it starts today with you,” said Hope Academy Principal Michael Smith. “We must restore our youth.”

Organizers hope this show of support will continue in other positive events in the community, providing the children of the Mid-South with resources for a better future.

