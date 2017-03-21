Tickets on sale for 2017 St. Jude Dream Home - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Tickets on sale for 2017 St. Jude Dream Home

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
St. Jude Dream Home tickets are on sale now! Tickets will sell out quickly, so don't delay reserving your tickets.

WMC Action News 5 received the final rendering of the 2017 Dream Home, located east of Collierville, in Rossville.

Construction of the 3-bedroom, 3.5 bath home is already well underway. It is approximately 3,000 square feet and features an executive kitchen with a walk-in pantry. It also has an oversized laundry area and a master suite with a salon bath and double walk-in closets. 

The home is being built by Southern Serenity Homes. 

Celebrity designer Michael Moloney, who you may recognize from Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, will purchase the first St. Jude Dream Home ticket to kick off the campaign and he will even be designing one of the rooms in the house.

Even if you don't win the home, your ticket could snag you some great prizes like a $10,000 shopping spree, a Peabody Hotel getaway, Memphis Tigers tickets, or a new car.

You can secure your tickets by calling 1-800-224-6681 or clicking here. Tickets are $100 apiece and 100 percent of the proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The giveaway will be held June 25.

