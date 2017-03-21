Mid-South sheriff's office employee receives state recognition

A Hardeman County Sheriff's Office employee received state recognition for her work in serving the community and saving lives.

Captain Dana Knight received the TAC (Terminal Agency Coordinator) of the Year award during the state conference of dispatchers and law enforcement officers March 21.

Only one TAC of the Year is selected annually for the entire state and Knight received the honors for this year.

"Captain Knight was chosen because of her hard work and dedication to serving the citizens of Hardeman County," according to the Hardeman County Sheriff's Office website. "She has spent countless hours assisting local law enforcement agencies and TBI during investigations of vehicle and identity thefts along with a recent double homicide."

