Store dedicated to Legos hit twice in three years by thieves

Memphis police are investigating a theft at a local toy store Tuesday after two men walked out with $1,000 worth of Legos.

"It’s deflating and it's sad," said Mark Guttensohn.

Guttensohn is the owner of Bricks and Minifigs, a store dedicated to the love of Lego sets.

It's a passion that led Guttensohn and his wife to open the store, but in just three years of being open, the store has been hit twice by thieves.

"To be robbed twice in three years as a toy store, it's not a good thing," said Guttensohn.

Surveillance video shows the suspected thieves talking to store employees.

Employees say the men chatted extensively, asking questions about the merchandise, and after one of the employees went to the back of the store, one of the men grabbed two expensive Lego sets and jetted toward the door.

The thieves didn't just take Legos, they also provided a devastating blow to the store owners.

"We are consistently here and at our other job just to make ends meet, and people just come in and take something from you," said Guttensohn.

The Legos are gone, but Guttensohn hopes the surveillance video will help catch the men who took them.

"If you are going to do something like that you need to be prepared to pay it," said Guttensohn.

If you have any information about this crime you are urged to call the Memphis Police Department.

