Student brings gun to middle school, threatens others

Students at Wooddale Middle School were shocked when a fellow student brought a gun to school and threatened other students.

Word spread quickly after a student at Wooddale Middle School was caught with a gun in his backpack. Police were called to the school Monday after reports of one student threatening other students.

Nicholas Carter, an 8th grader, said he knows the 7th grade student who had the gun.

"Just his intentions and what he was trying to do," Carter said.

According to police, one middle school student said he was going to shoot two students and then simulated the action of shooting a gun. Another student raised the shirt of the student with the gun, which was in his waistband.

Police discovered an unloaded gun in a backpack. The two students who were threatened were so scared they wanted to leave school, but the principal was able to stop one of them.

The mother of one of the students said he was taken to juvenile hall. According to a police report, the student with the gun was charged with aggravated assault.

Teresa Howard lives next door to Wooddale Middle School.

"That puts fear in me because my kids don't go there no more, but it's just close so my house and other folks' kids go there and I know, so it's kind of scary," Howard said.

Wooddale is part of the Achievement District Schools. WMC Action News 5 was unable to contact anyone with ASD for a comment Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.