10-year-old diagnosed with strep throat, dies days later from leukemia

In less than a week, 10-year-old Nya King's diagnosis went from strep throat to cancer. Her family is still coping with her sudden and unexpected death.

"I can't believe that my child was as happy and as healthy as she was and as active as she was, and was just up and moving and talking and now she's not here at all," King's mother, N'Khemya, said. "I was doing the home remedies with the soup, the Pepto, the Pedialite, things like that, hoping I was flushing it out...thinking it was a virus."

But, the pain in Nya's stomach continued and by Friday, N'Khemya took her daughter to the hospital. Doctors diagnosed it as strep throat and gave her an antibiotic shot.

"Within 24 hours, she should be back eating and back to herself. That didn't happen," the child's mother said.

Nya was once full of energy and life, but suddenly she could barely stay awake or eat.

Less than 24 hours after leaving the hospital, Nya was rushed back by paramedics. A week after getting sick, doctors revealed a more troubling diagnosis.

"When I heard the word Leukemia I was like, we don't have cancer. What are you talking about?" Trayce Tate-Campbell, Nya's grandmother, said. "I'm like, wait a minute. You said the baby had strep throat. What's going on?"

Nya was given a 60 percent chance of surviving her battle with cancer, possibly undetected since birth, according to doctors. On March 15, she lost the fight.

"I really don't think about it in depth because if I do, then I am going to think about how and why and I don't want to," Nya's mother said. "Just a lot of unanswered questions, just a lot of things I couldn't get told and I couldn't prepare for this."

Nya's funeral is Saturday. Her little brother knows she's now smiling down on the family from heaven.

If you would like to help cover the cost of funeral expenses for Nya, click here.

