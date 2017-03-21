Boogie Cousins torches Grizzlies as Memphis loses on road

The Memphis Grizzlies went into Tuesday night's game at New Orleans without defensive disruptor Tony Allen, who was out with a sore left knee.

His place in the Starting lineup was taken by Newcomer Wayne Seldon, who spent most of the year in Iowa on the Grizz D-League Team. Seldon scored 4 points on 2 of 6 shooting.

Grizzlies held the lead in the first half, but only placed four players in double figures.

Andrew Harrison scored 10 off the bench as he continues his consistent play lately.

Speaking of consistency, Mike Conley is doing his job offensively.

Problem is, he's the only starter close to 50 percent shooting.

The Conductor with 16 points, but only 3 assists because nobody else could hit.

Grizz lead by 7 at the half, but got outscored 31-13 in the 3rd quarter.

The chief culprit was DeMarcus Cousins. Boogie, who came over in a late season trade from Sacramento, did anything and everything to the Grizzlies.

Memphis couldn't stop him. 41 points and 17 rebounds for Boogie as the Pels Beat the Grizz, final score 95-82.

The Grizzlies are now 40-31, and will next play at San Antonio on Thursday night.

