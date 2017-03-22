Tiger Baseball sweeps season series against Ole Miss

After winning a tight contest at Oxford earlier this season against nationally-ranked Ole Miss in Baseball, the Memphis Tigers welcomed the Rebels to AutoZone Park for a rematch Tuesday night.

The Tigers again come away victorious, getting a 2-1 win in 11 innings on Trent Turner's walk-off RBI single to score Brandon Grudzielanek with the winning run.

Ole Miss entered the game ranked 11th in the Nation in Baseball America.

The Tigers improve to 13-7 while Ole Miss falls to 14-7.

Memphis returns to FedExPark on the South Campus this weekend to host Southern for a three-game series Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

