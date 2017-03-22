MFD battles early morning house fire - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

Memphis Fire Department battled a house fire Wednesday morning.

The fire happened on Keystone Drive, several blocks away from Kirby High and Middle Schools, after 1 a.m.

No residents or firefighters were injured as a result of the fire, but the family dog died in the blaze.

The total damage to the home is about $30,000.

