Person rushed to hospital after shooting in South Memphis

One person was rushed to the hospital in South Memphis after a shooting Tuesday night.

Police said the shooting happened on Swift Street, near McKellar Lake, around 11 p.m.

WMC Action News 5 also found crews nearby on Benford Street, but it’s not clear how the scenes may be connected.

The victim’s condition is unknown, and no suspect information has been released at this time.

