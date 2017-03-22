Pastner, GA Tech end Ole Miss' season in NIT

Led by Junior Ben Lammers and freshman Josh Okogie, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets ended Ole Miss' season with a 74-66 win in the quarterfinals of the National Invitational Tournament.

Georgia Tech, coached by former Memphis head coach Josh Pastner, jumped out to a 17-9 lead early in the first half.

With less than four minutes left in the half, the Yellow Jackets had a 15 point lead over the Rebels.

Ole Miss went on a scoring run before halftime to pull the game within nine but the second half started with a Lammers steal and dunk that kept the momentum on Georgia Tech's side.

A monstrous dunk from Terence Davis with less than two minutes to go in the game brought the Rebels within four, but the Yellow Jackets used multiple trips to the charity stripe to pull away with the win.

Okogie finished the night with 26 points, while Lammers finished with 20.

Ole Miss' Sebastian Saiz picked up his 23rd double-double of the season in the loss with 19 points and 15 rebounds.

Terence Davis finished with 15 points.

With the win Georgia Tech advances to the NIT final four in New York.

The Yellow Jackets will face the winner of CSU-Bakersfield and UT Arlington.

