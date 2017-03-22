Shelby Forest boat ramp could cost $250K to fix

A fight is brewing over the boat ramp at Shelby Forest.

The state of Tennessee is looking to shut the ramp down, but a Shelby County Commissioner isn’t going to let that happen without a fight.

The boat ramp to the Mississippi River remains open, but the state department said it is exploring all options before closing the entry due to needed repairs.

Shelby County Commissioner Terry Roland stepped into the battle to keep the entry open. The cost to fix the boat ramp and bring it up to engineering code could cost a quarter million dollars, according to Roland.

In a letter to Governor Bill Haslam dated March 16, Roland wrote in part:

"The loss of this boat ramp would be devastating to the commercial fishing industry along with a negative economic impact to the local community...With the new Bass Pro in Memphis it would be counterproductive to have one less entry point to the Mississippi River in Shelby County."

Hunters and fishers would be forced to head to Tipton County to access the river and launch their boats if the park entry closes.

