2 critical after deputy-involved crash on I-40

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Two people are critical after a deputy-involved crash on I-40 near Covington Pike.

Shelby County Sheriff’s officials said the deputy was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

The deputy is OK, but two others are in critical condition.

