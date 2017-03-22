MPD: Woman, man rob 2 women at gunpoint in Downtown Memphis

Memphis Police Department is looking for a man and a woman who reportedly robbed two women at gunpoint in Downtown Memphis.

The robbery happened at a park located at Front and Center streets early Tuesday morning.

The victims told officers they were walking toward their vehicles when a man and woman approached them. The woman pulled out a gun and pointed it at one of the victims, telling the victims to give the two suspects everything.

One victim said the suspects took her Jeep car key, iPhone 6, Tennessee ID, and her Bank of America card. The other victim said the suspects took her iPhone 7.

The suspects then left the scene.

The victim’s vehicle was towed to her home, since the suspects took her keys.

If you have any information that could help, call Memphis police at 901-545-COPS.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.