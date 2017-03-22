Teen bloodied after scuffling with police, running from custody

A scuffle with Memphis police officers sent a 19-year-old to the hospital with a bloody face.

According to a police report, a group of teens was at the MATA station on North Main Street. One of the teenagers had been previously barred from being on MATA property.

Police officers arrived to the station where they asked one female for her identity. She began to swing her arms and resist being detained.

She was later identified as Breanna Belem, 19.

Video posted to Facebook shows Belem being detained. The video then stops.

Officers said Belem was able to manipulate the handcuffs and escape the officer’s vehicle.

Police said Belem then tried to run away. An officer chased her, bumped her, and caused her to hit a wet floor sign. She fell and hit her head on the side of a building.

Of the videos posted to Facebook, none of them show the chase or Belem falling into the building. Video does show Belem lying next to the building and later sitting up with blood dripping down her face.

Paramedics searched Belem and found that she had a steak knife in her possession.

The knife was confiscated and Belem was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. Belem has since been charged with assault, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, escaping incarceration, resisting arrest, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Belem is sitting in jail with a neck brace after the scuffle.

At that time, the other teens were asked to leave, and when one refused, she pushed an officer and knocked the body camera off his chest. That teen was detained and taken to juvenile court.

Witnesses said Belem's behavior towards officers was out of control. They said she was cursing at police officers, resisted arrest, and refused to comply with the request of officers to see her identification.

"I saw her when she got out of the car and everybody was saying run and run and so she took off," one witness said.

MPD released the following statement about the incident:

"We are aware of the snippets of videos that have been posted on Facebook concerning an arrest of a female at the MATA Bus Station. We are currently gathering all video available to MPD in order to review the incident in its entirety. Once all video has been reviewed, additional details will be released."

MATA released the following statement:

“It is our understanding that an incident occurred on March 21 which began near the Hudson Transit Center (across the street) which became disorderly and eventually escalated causing the Memphis Police Department to become involved and arrest two suspects. One of those suspects was placed on an Authorization of Agency list due to past conduct issues at the Hudson Transit Center. (Please contact the MPD for any additional information regarding the arrest of the suspects.) In an effort to promote the safety of our customers and our employees, MATA established a Customer Code of Conduct in 2014. It is MATA’s goal to always provide reliable and safe transportation services on our vehicles as well as at our transit centers or any MATA property. For those individuals who cannot conduct themselves appropriately and who become disruptive repeatedly, MATA places them on an Authorization of Agency list that is shared with law enforcement agencies. However, this does not prevent these individuals from riding on our vehicles. As for the incident that occurred yesterday, it is our understanding that the MPD is actively investigating the matter and we cannot comment on their active investigation."

Some people said they didn't agree with the actions of the officers, while others said they hoped this would be a lesson learned for the teenager.

"It was too rough. What they (police) did to that woman," MATA customer Debra Milsap said.

"I feel like this, maybe this can be an eye opener for her," one individual said.

Memphis Police Department said it has opened an internal investigation into the incident and investigators are currently gathering all video available to MPD in order to review the incident in its entirety.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.