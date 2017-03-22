SCSO's Spring 2017's Most Wanted - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
SHELBY COUNTY, TN (WMC) -

Spring has arrived in Shelby County. As the temperatures rise, so does crime. Shelby County deputies want your help tracking down these wanted fugitives. Call 901-222-5620.

