Former friend tries to run over teenager, pulls gun

An 18-year-old is in jail after he tried to run over a pedestrian, according to police.

Southaven Police Department said officers were called Tuesday night around 7:30 about a reckless driver in the area of Bradley Lane, a few blocks away from Northwest Community College.

Police later determined that the driver tried to run over someone walking home on McGowen Drive. The caller said the driver also pulled up to the caller’s home and pointed a gun and him and his stepfather.

The victim said that he was walking home from a basketball game and a former friend tried to run over him and then pointed a gun at him.

"I'm nervous. I"m upset. I'm shaking," the victim's mother Kinita Matthews said.

Matthews said their family is still recovering from the shock.

"Parked right here, then he got out with a gun and so he shot up in the air," Matthews said.

She said even after the shot was fired, Green refused to leave.

Police eventually found the vehicle and took the driver into custody.

The passenger of the vehicle ran, spawning a chase from police. K9 officers were unable to locate the passenger, who remains on the run.

Police are not sure what, if any, role the passenger played in the assault.

Devin Green, 18, was arrested for aggravated assault and assault-physical fear.

Green, known to the Matthews family by his nickname 'Rat,' is no stranger to Matthews' family. Green and Matthews' son were friends until a fight a little over a month ago. Matthews thought the two went their separate ways until Tuesday night.

"He was like 'Mama, Rat out there, he trying to run over me.' I was like, 'Are you serious?'" Matthews said.

Matthews said Green tried to hit her son three times with the vehicle.

There were no injuries.

If you have any information on this incident, call DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429-TIPS or SPD at 662-393-8652.

