Memphis native, NBA star launches foundation to teach life skills to young men

Memphis native and NBA star Tarik Black formed a foundation to help transform the lives of young people in Memphis and help the community.

The Lakers forward/center launched the Tarik Black Foundation in January.

“Through positive mentorship, we’re striving to inspire underserved youth to become visionaries,” Black said. “We want to encourage them to explore and engage beyond where they are today. The foundation will be looking for ways to partner with other organizations and agencies that align with our mission. We are hoping local companies and agencies will work with us to offer character-building programs that give youth positive life skills and memorable experiences through athletic, health, education and social programs.”

Black’s mother Judith serves as president of the foundation.

Black said it has always been his and his mother’s dream to stay committed to the Memphis community.

The foundation will hold the Transformation50 Basketball and Life Skills Camp this summer.

From July 10-13, boys between the ages of 11 and 15 will be able to participate in the camp.

Unlike most basketball camps, skills will come secondary. Black hopes to teach the boys about life skills like financial responsibility, proper etiquette, and conflict resolution.

For more info on the Transformation50 camp, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.