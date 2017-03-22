Bike lanes to reopen on Riverside Dr. between Jefferson, Beale

Bike lanes will soon return to Riverside Drive after being absent for a few years.

The plans for bike lanes on Riverside between Jefferson and Beale, and on nine other streets, will be discussed during a public meeting.

Plans suggest the lanes will be installed during upcoming repaving projects.

The City's Bikeway manager said demand for access to the riverfront has increased since the Harahan Bridge opened.

The meeting will be Monday, March 27 at Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.