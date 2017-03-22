Black Restaurant Week doubles revenue from last year

It’s an idea that first got its start in the Bluff City. Memphis-based Black Restaurant Week is now expanding to nine cities.

Memphis Black Restaurant Week is returning for the second straight year, and it's offering more options to a diverse community.

The increase in options for Memphis Black Restaurant Week proved to be fruitful. The week put up large numbers this year for businesses.

A total of 14 restaurants were able to create 52 additional jobs and bring in $175,000 during the week. Six of those 14 restaurants were new to Black Restaurant Week.

For the second year in a row, patrons were able to grab some great deals at restaurants and perhaps...gain a new favorite place to dine.

The total revenue for this year is more than double what was brought in last year.

Organizer Cynthia Daniels said Black Restaurant Week brought in $85,000 last year.

"Thank you Memphis for supporting Memphis Black Restaurant Week. After tallying up sales, $175,000 was poured into the Black Community and the majority of the participating restaurants quadrupled their weekly sales during #MBRW17. Owners plan to reinvest the revenue back into their businesses by increasing staff to keep up with new traffic," Daniels said.

Black Restaurant Week started in Memphis and has now expanded to nine other cities, including Atlanta, Birmingham, St. Louis, Washington D.C., Nashville, New Orleans, Orlando, Richmond, and Baltimore.

