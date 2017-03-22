Haslam to deliver commencement address at CBU

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam will deliver the commencement address at Christian Brothers University this year.

During the ceremony, Haslam will be recognized for his commitment to improving higher education across the state.

The ceremony will be held for both master's and bachelor's degree recipients on Signagio Field.

Seating at the commencement ceremony will be open. All guests must have a ticket to enter the venue.

The ceremony will be held Saturday, May 13 at 10 a.m. at CBU.

