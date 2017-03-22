Students slime principal, superintendent

Shelby County Schools students took turns pouring green "slime" onto their principal and superintendent on Wednesday.

Students at Idlewild Elementary School raised $9,000 for the American Heart Association.

"We're really proud of their work this year," principal Randy Thompson said.

Thompson and Superintendent Dorsey Hopson wore goggles and clothes they didn't mind getting dirty, as students poured green colored apple sauce onto the men.

The students raised money for the American Heart Association through Jump Rope for Heart.

"I decided to jump in," Hopson said. "I'm so proud of the school, so proud of what happens here everyday."

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.