Shelby County Heath Department launches breastfeeding campaign

A new campaign is underway to encourage women in Shelby County to be comfortable with breastfeeding.

Shelby County Health Department unveiled a new campaign that will be featured on a MATA bus for a year.

The campaign has the entire MATA bus wrapped in a design promoting breastfeeding. It also suggests anyone wanting information about breastfeeding to call 901-222-9000 or go to this website.

SCHD said the number of new moms breastfeeding in Shelby County increased from 59 percent in 2009 to nearly 70 percent in 2016. The department hopes campaigns like this one can help increase that number.

